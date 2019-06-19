A woman was trapped in her sport-utility vehicle and suffered moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Harris Grade Road.
The woman, who was not identified, was driving a small Chevrolet SUV when it collided with a Honda sedan about 11:25 a.m. near Onstott Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
It took rescuers about 15 minutes to extricate the woman from her SUV, said Mike Eliason, a County Fire spokesman.
She was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment.
Eliason said the man driving the Honda sedan suffered minor injuries in the crash that blocked Harris Grade Road for about half an hour.
Lompoc City Fire Department also responded to the crash, along with County Fire units, he said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.