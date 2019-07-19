Two people were injured and left trapped inside their vehicle when it rolled over on Brown Road near Pt. Sal Road about 2 miles west of Highway 1 about 6:45 p.m. Friday.
The passenger vehicle landed on its roof in a ditch about 20 feet from the roadway, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.
Both occupants, a man and a woman of unknown ages, required extensive efforts to extricate them from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, Eliason said.
Both suffered major injuries, Eliason said, and were transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where a CalSTAR helicopter waited to airlift the more seriously injured victim to another facility.
County Fire was assisted by Guadalupe Fire Department. The Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.