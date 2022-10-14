There are two Santa Maria high school board candidate forums set for next week. Attendees will get the chance to meet Santa Maria Joint Union School District board candidates to discuss issues ahead of the election, which ends Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Future Leaders of America and the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley is inviting the public to the Santa Maria joint Union High School District candidate forum on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held inside Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School, located at 901 S. Broadway.
FLA and LWVSMV are collaborating to inform the community on this Nov. 8 election. Audience members will have the chance to ask questions directly to candidates and learn their stance on community issues