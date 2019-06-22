Two men from Santa Maria — one of them the son of a local California Highway Patrol officer and both of them former U.S. Marines — were recently sworn in as CHP officers, an agency spokeswoman said.
Jonah Ray Maher and Lazaro Millan Miranda each completed the CHP Academy cadet training course of instruction that lasted more than six months before receiving their badges and assignments.
Maher is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Humboldt, Willow Creek Resident Post, said Janelle Fallan Dunham, public information officer for the CHP.
He graduated from Ernest Righetti High School in Santa Maria in 2014, then served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantry rifleman, attaining the rank of corporal.
His father, Danny Maher, is an officer in the CHP Coastal Division Office in San Luis Obispo.
Miranda is assigned to duty at the CHP’s East Los Angeles Area Office, Dunham said.
He graduated from Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria in 2010, then served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a radio operator, attaining the rank of sergeant.
Cadet training for the officers started with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity and included mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques, Dunham said.
The course also covered vehicle patrol, accident investigation, first aid and capture-and-arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
They also received training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management and knowledge of various state codes, including the Vehicle Code, Penal Code and Health and Safety Code, Dunham said.