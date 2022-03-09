Two Santa Maria School High School students in the FFA program are advancing to the state finals after their performance at the South Coast Regional FFA Speaking Contest on March 3.
Sophomore Melissa Lua and freshman Kayce Van Horn now will compete in the statewide contest that will be held from March 26 to 29 in Sacramento.
Lua took third at regionals in the impromptu contest in which students deliver a two-minute speech on an agriculture-related topic, after only one minute to prepare.
Van Horn was awarded fourth place in the FFA Creed speaking contest. Designed for freshman in the FFA, the contest has students memorize the five-paragraph creed and answer follow-up questions.
The regional competition was held at King City High School.
"After months of studying and practice, all these students' hard work came to fruition," said Kimuara Yamamoto, Santa Maria High School FFA adviser. "We are all so proud of our FFA members for representing our school and our county. We wish them luck as they represent the South Coast Region at the state level."
Also during the South Coast Regional event, Santa Maria High juniors Juventino Ramirez and Carlos Nunez were elected to serve on the 2022-23 South Coast FFA officer team. Juventinio will serve as vice president at large, while Nunez will serve as the sentinel. Both will help lead the regional FFA chapters and leadership throughout the southern coast of the state.
Over 1,000 students and 10 agriculture teachers are involved in FFA across the Santa Maria Valley. Over 3,000 students throughout the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District are currently enrolled in agriculture classes.