Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees arrested on sex charges involving inmates

Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees, including one from Santa Maria, were arrested by detectives Friday morning on sex charges following an 18-month internal investigation into suspected crimes committed against inmates.
Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Salvador Vargas, 34, of Santa Maria and Gabriel Castro, 47, of Ventura on Friday morning on suspicion of various sex crimes committed against inmates in at the Main Jail, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Vargas was arrested at his home Friday morning and booked into the Main Jail on a warrant for two felonies, forcible oral copulation and sexual activity with a person in custody.
Castro surrendered to detectives at the Ventura County Jail on the same day.
Bail amounts for both suspects were set at $100,000.
Castro was hired in July 2002 and worked as a custody deputy at the Main Jail, according to Zick, while Vargas was hired in April 2018 as a social worker and was assigned to the Mail Jail as a discharge planner.
Both employees have been on administrative leave since September 2018, according to Zick.
The internal investigation into Vargas and Castro began in August 2018 following a report from an inmate that developed into two separate investigations into criminal activities that allegedly occurred around the same time with intertwined witnesses.
As a result, detectives identified an extensive list of possible witnesses and interviewed numerous inmates, some of whom had been transferred to custody facilities throughout the state.
The investigations for both individuals were turned over to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in September 2019.
Charges were filed Feb. 20 and arrest warrants for both suspects were issued on the same day.
"The Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to thoroughly investigating allegations of misconduct by employees and does not tolerate the victimization of inmates who are entrusted in our care," Zick said. "The alleged actions of these employees violate the core values of the Sheriff’s Office, in addition to the law, and are intolerable."
Anyone with any information relating to these investigations is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 805-681-4150.