Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees arrested on sex charges involving inmates

Castro was hired in July 2002 and worked as a custody deputy at the Main Jail, according to Zick, while Vargas was hired in April 2018 as a social worker and was assigned to the Mail Jail as a discharge planner.

Both employees have been on administrative leave since September 2018, according to Zick.

The internal investigation into Vargas and Castro began in August 2018 following a report from an inmate that developed into two separate investigations into criminal activities that allegedly occurred around the same time with intertwined witnesses.

As a result, detectives identified an extensive list of possible witnesses and interviewed numerous inmates, some of whom had been transferred to custody facilities throughout the state.

The investigations for both individuals were turned over to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in September 2019.

Charges were filed Feb. 20 and arrest warrants for both suspects were issued on the same day.