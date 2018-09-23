Santa Barbara County residents were celebrated Saturday for becoming U.S. citizens with two separate ceremonies in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.
The second Citizenship Recognition Ceremonies, which began last year, honored those who took their citizenship oath between July 2017 and September 2018, were hosted by Congressman Salud Carbajal, 24th District Representative for California.
"For many immigrants, including myself, attaining U.S. citizenship is the realization of a dream held by all those who came to the United States in search of a better life for themselves and their families," Carbajal said.
"Our nation's greatness is strengthened in this shared rite of passage. One of the proudest moments of my life was the day I took my oath of allegiance to this great nation and I am honored to join these new citizens on the Central Coast to celebrate this patriotic achievement."
The Santa Barbara ceremony kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Public Library's Faulkner Gallery and Santa Maria's celebration was held at 5:30 p.m. at Lavagnino Plaza in front of the Santa Maria Public Library.