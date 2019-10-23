A project to retrofit and improve the rock slope protection on the Pismo Creek Bridge along Highway 101 south of the Hinds Avenue overcrossing will result in two overnight ramp closures this weekend, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Both the southbound onramp at Price Street and the southbound offramp at Hinds Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday to allow crews to pour concrete, the spokesman said.
Motorists planning to head southbound on the freeway from downtown and Price Canyon Road will be detoured north on Price Street to reach the southbound onramp near Dinosaur Caves Park.
Southbound drivers planning to exit Highway 101 at Hinds will have to get off at the Highway 1 South offramp to reach the downtown area and Price Canyon Road.
Bridgeway Civil Constructors Inc. of Vacaville is the contractor on the $2.3 million project that’s expected to be complete in December, weather permitting.
For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.