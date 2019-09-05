Two new services have been added this year for the 37th annual Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Free Health Fair set for Saturday, Oct. 5, in Buellton, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The Free Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road, will include “Stop the Bleed,” a demonstration by Cottage Health Trauma Services as part of a nationwide effort to teach citizens how to stop uncontrolled bleeding and save lives during emergency situations.
“Uncontrolled bleeding is recognized as the No. 1 cause of preventable death from trauma, so we are pleased to offer ‘Stop the Bleed’ info to the community during our popular, annual free health fair,” said Wende Cappetta, vice president of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Also new this year will be a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on site.
Advance appointments are recommended by calling toll-free 877-258-4825 or by registering online at www.blood4life.org using the code 1942.
All of the Free Health Fair’s popular offerings will return this year, including free seasonal flu shots, offered on a first-come, first-vaccinated basis for those 18 and older who are not pregnant, and free blood pressure checks.
Free osteoporosis screenings will be available, also on a first-come, first-tested basis, using advanced ultrasound technology that includes a print-out of the results, and free total cholesterol and glucose screenings using a special finger-stick method that requires no fasting and will be available to the first 150 attendees.
Hands-only cardio-pulmonary resuscitation will be demonstrated by certified instructors, and attendees can meet Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary’s certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers.
Children’s and adults’ safety helmets that usually sell for $40 to $70 will be available for $10 and will be professionally fitted.
More than 40 exhibitors and display booths will be set up, and free information will be offered about the Advanced Imaging, Nutrition, Surgical Services, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and Physicians Clinic departments and other services at the hospital located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
Attendees can also register for prize drawings of 30 gift bags filled with healthy, fun items given away every half hour. Registrants must be present to win.
Free refreshments will be served throughout the event.
The Free Health Fair is staffed by hospital team members, volunteers from the Auxiliary and board members of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, which coordinates and hosts the event.
For more information, visit www.cottagehealth.org/SYVHealthFair.