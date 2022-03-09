Santa Maria officials have released two new draft maps for proposed City Council districts ahead of the final public hearing on redistricting March 15.
Under state election law, city and county governments are required to undertake a redistricting process every 10 years following the census to reflect local population changes.
The two new maps change the southern borders of the Quadrant Plan, a map created by National Demographics Corp., which was hired by the city as an outside consultant.
The three versions of the Quadrant Plan all use Broadway and Main Street as boundaries for the four districts. However, the variation between the three designs comes south of Battles Road, where some houses west of Broadway are added to the southeastern District 4 to maintain a proper population spread. The difference lies in which road is used as the new boundary.
The original Quadrant Plan includes all of Santa Maria south of Betteravia Road in District 4, while one of the new draft maps that also was created by National Demographics Corp. uses Depot Street as a boundary in the southern portion of town.
The other new draft map, submitted by Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glenn Morris, uses Skyway Drive as that southern boundary.
The existing plans that have been presented to the public — Minimal Change Plan A, Minimal Change Plan B and the Quadrant Plan — were introduced ahead of the March 2 City Council meeting.
During that meeting, members of the public overwhelmingly expressed support for the Quadrant Plan.
Residents will have the opportunity to provide further feedback and suggestions during the council's March 15 meeting, slated for 6 p.m. at the Maramonte Center, 620 Sunrise Drive.
The council will conclude that meeting by introducing a new city ordinance based on the map they choose.
To view the maps, submit comments or learn more about the process, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/redistricting