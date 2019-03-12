Two men were treated for injuries following a Sunday night stabbing in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The incident, according to police, appears only to have involved the two victims and was not gang-related. Both men, neither of whom was named by police nor has been arrested, are being treated as suspects and victims in the investigation, according to Lompoc Police.
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Lompoc Police officers responded to the 500 block of North I Street in regards to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers reportedly located two males with stab wounds.
One man was transported to the emergency room at Lompoc Valley Medical Center with moderate injuries but was expected to be released, according to police. The other man was transported by CALSTAR to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara with moderate but nonlife-threatening injuries, police reported.
The case is being forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Kevin Martin.