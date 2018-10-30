Two men were arrested in Lompoc last week on suspicion of sexual assault, and the Lompoc Police Department now is reaching out to the community for help identifying any further potential victims.
John Robert Castillo Jr., 18, and Michael Austin Rivera, 20, were both arrested by Lompoc Police on Oct. 26 on charges of rape by force or fear, sexual penetration with a foreign object, criminal threats and attempted sodomy.
Two victims were identified in the initial investigation, “but it is feared there may be additional” victims, according to a report released Tuesday by the Lompoc Police Department.
Anyone with information is encouraged by Lompoc Police to contact Detective Rob Dugan at 805-736-2341.
Castillo and Rivera were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with a $100,000 bail.