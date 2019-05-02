Two Lompoc residents were hospitalized early Thursday morning and their home was deemed unsafe after emergency responders found high levels of carbon monoxide in the residence.
Lompoc Fire crews and an American Medical Response ambulance responded around 6 a.m. to the home in the 1200 block of East Cypress Avenue. Lompoc Fire personnel reported an odor in the home that was later determined to be carbon monoxide. The residents were evacuated and transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for evaluation.
Lompoc Fire did not release the names of the residents, nor their conditions, as of late Thursday morning.
Upon investigation, according to Lompoc Fire, it was found that the utilities in the home had been compromised and that generators were being used inside the home. The home was ultimately tagged as “unsafe to occupy, due to a hazardous condition.”
The utilities to the property were secured to mitigate further hazards to the home and neighborhood, according to Lompoc Fire.
“This also serves as a great reminder to the community about the value of working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in the home,” read a portion of an incident report from Lompoc Fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann. “All homes are encouraged to have a smoke detector in all living areas of the home, as well as a carbon monoxide detector on every level of the home.”