Two killed, four injured in Hwy 166 crash near Black Road

Two people died and four — including two children — were injured Friday evening in a three-car crash on Highway 166 West near Black Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Maria Area Office.

Miguel Preciadonava, 20, and Oscar Campos, 30, both of Santa Maria, were killed in the crash about 6 p.m. on the highway just west of Black Road, according to the CHP report.

The CHP said Preciadonava was driving a 2004 Nissan 350Z eastbound at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of Highway 166, passing several vehicles, when he lost control of the car, which began spinning toward the westbound lanes.

Preciadonava’s car crashed head-on into a westbound 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Campos, causing it to roll over onto its roof and end up on the shoulder of the westbound lane, the CHP said.

The 350Z continued sliding eastbound and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 28-year-old Santa Maria man Nabor Ortizlopez, with the Cobalt coming to rest on the westbound shoulder and the 350Z ending up on the eastbound shoulder.

Presciadonava and Campos were declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP report.