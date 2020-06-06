Two killed, four injured in Hwy 166 crash near Black Road

Two people died and four — including two children — were injured Friday evening in a three-car crash on Highway 166 West near Black Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Maria Area Office.
Miguel Preciadonava, 20, and Oscar Campos, 30, both of Santa Maria, were killed in the crash about 6 p.m. on the highway just west of Black Road, according to the CHP report.
The CHP said Preciadonava was driving a 2004 Nissan 350Z eastbound at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of Highway 166, passing several vehicles, when he lost control of the car, which began spinning toward the westbound lanes.
Preciadonava’s car crashed head-on into a westbound 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Campos, causing it to roll over onto its roof and end up on the shoulder of the westbound lane, the CHP said.
The 350Z continued sliding eastbound and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 28-year-old Santa Maria man Nabor Ortizlopez, with the Cobalt coming to rest on the westbound shoulder and the 350Z ending up on the eastbound shoulder.
Presciadonava and Campos were declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP report.
Three passengers in the Altima were injured. A 5-year-old boy suffered major injuries with a lacerated spleen and lacerations to the face and a 6-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries to her nose and head.
Both were transported by CalSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, the CHP said.
The third passenger, Beatriz Estrada, 28, of Santa Maria, suffered pain in her lower body, and Ortizlopez suffered an abrasion to his right hand.
Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments and an American Medical Response ambulance also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at mhodgson@santamariatimes.com.
