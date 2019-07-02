Two Santa Barbara County men were injured Monday near Los Olivos in a traffic collision that left an 18-year-old with multiple bone fractures, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 7 p.m., CHP responded to a report of a car accident involving two Ford pickup trucks on Refugio Road, south of Roblar Avenue, an agency spokesman said.
Upon arrival, CHP officers found one of the trucks had begun to burn and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before they reached the driver, 18-year-old Nathan Crandall of Santa Ynez.
Crandall was later extricated from the pickup with the help of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Crandall was airlifted by CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and was found to have suffered major injuries, including a fractured left femur, shoulder and arm.
The second driver, 21-year-old Luca Bandinu of Santa Barbara, received minor injuries and sought treatment at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, the CHP spokesman said, adding drugs and alcohol don't appear to be involved.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Kelly Valdez or Officer Kevin McCool with the Buellton Area CHP office at 805-688-5551.