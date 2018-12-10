A reported explosion at a Lompoc home on Monday afternoon left two people with injuries and four displaced, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.
Lompoc Fire crews responded around 1 p.m. to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. Crews reportedly arrived on scene to find a single-family residential structure with smoke showing and were met by an adult male who had suffered "extensive burns to his upper body," according to Lompoc Fire officials.
The man reportedly told firefighters that an explosion had occurred in the home. The man was flown by CalStar to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
A second injured person was reportedly treated locally.
Lompoc Fire reported that personnel found a small active fire inside the home, which crews quickly extinguished. Extensive damage was found to the structure, as well as a rear wall that had separated from the foundation, according to Lompoc Fire.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.