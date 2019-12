Two Lompoc residents were displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in their home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crews from the Lompoc Fire Department responded in the early morning to the blaze, which was contained to a single room of a mobile home in the 300 block of West North Avenue.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was assisting the displaced occupants, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.