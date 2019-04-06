Two people are dead and three others were injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 166, just east of Santa Maria.
At approximately 12:34 p.m., crews from Santa Barbara County Fire, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol responded to an area approximately 3 miles west of Rock Front Ranch. Upon arrival, personnel discovered two vehicles with heavy damage on the right hand shoulder of the eastbound lane.
Two people in one car were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli, and three individuals — one with moderate and two with severe injuries — were extricated from the second vehicle and transported to local hospitals via American Medical Response and CalStar medical helicopter.
Their conditions are currently unknown.
One lane of Highway 166 is open as of 2 p.m. Crews remain on scene to investigate the collision and direct alternating traffic.