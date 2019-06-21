{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were found dead Friday morning when personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 500 block of West Taylor street.

Santa Maria Police Sgt. Eligio Lara said officers encountered the bodies and a home on fire after responding to reports of a shooting in the Casa Grande Mobile Estates just after 11:30 a.m. 

The fire, which also threatened two structures, was knocked down around 1 p.m. 

Santa Maria Police Cmdr. Dan Cohen said the blaze and shooting are "very likely linked," but no official cause has been determined.

A police helicopter is circling the area as heavily armed officers continue to search for the suspect. People are urged to stay away from the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
17
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.