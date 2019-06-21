Two people were found dead Friday morning when personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 500 block of West Taylor street.
Santa Maria Police Sgt. Eligio Lara said officers encountered the bodies and a home on fire after responding to reports of a shooting in the Casa Grande Mobile Estates just after 11:30 a.m.
The fire, which also threatened two structures, was knocked down around 1 p.m.
Santa Maria Police Cmdr. Dan Cohen said the blaze and shooting are "very likely linked," but no official cause has been determined.
A police helicopter is circling the area as heavily armed officers continue to search for the suspect. People are urged to stay away from the area.
Santa Maria Police Department Sgt. Eligio Lara tells media police responded to shots fired at Casa Grande Mobile Estates and found two people dead, with a home on fire. That’s all being released at this point. Fire appears to be out. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/x00ufmRIr6— Mike Hodgson (@MHodgsonSYVNews) June 21, 2019
Residents of Casa Grande Mobile Estates on West Taylor watch police at command post as search is on for man who apparently shot two people, then set his home on fire. Police chopper circling area. Possible sounds of shots fired earlier. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/rSvM1IQwPb— Mike Hodgson (@MHodgsonSYVNews) June 21, 2019
A body lies under a green tarp at Casa Grande Mobile Estates after a golf course altercation turned deadly, leaving two people shot and the shooter possibly dead, too, after he set fire to his house. Neighbors say it was part of an ongoing feud. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/W67imFDKEf— Mike Hodgson (@MHodgsonSYVNews) June 21, 2019
