Two dead in northwest Santa Maria in possible murder-suicide; Police investigating

Gunshots left two people dead in northwest Santa Maria on Thursday in an incident police say may be a murder-suicide.

A little before 3 p.m., Lt. Russ Mengel said dispatchers received the initial call about the gunshots in the 800 block of West Creston Street.

Officers discovered two bodies and are investigating, Mengel said.

"It may be a murder-suicide, but we don’t know yet," he said. "We're calling it a suspicious death at the moment."

As of 4 p.m., Mengel said officers remained at the scene to collect evidence and interview potential witnesses.

