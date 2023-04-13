A two-day community workshop focused on strengthening outdoor recreation and revitalizing the downtown area in Guadalupe was held Wednesday and Thursday at City Hall.
Sessions at the workshop discussed ways the city can increase accessibility and participation in outdoor recreation with the aim of stimulating economic development while enhancing the quality of life.
Thursday's meeting included case studies, asset mapping, action brainstorming and planning. A support team of consultants and federal and state partners helped start developing an action plan that has the voices of the Guadalupe community members at the forefront.
Attendee Tiffany Gonzales, the development director for Los Amigos de Guadalupe, says she’d really like “to see more of our younger generation involved in this civic engagement.”
“Growing up in Guadalupe, I was definitely that youth that thought to myself, ‘I wish there was more to do’ and now with my own children I want to help build that so there is more to do,” said Gonzales.
“We can't do it without the people who grew up in this town and giving that insight. There are tons of people who still live in the area and we just need more of that from all ages, all backgrounds.”
This workshop is part of the national Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) program sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the USDA Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Northern Border Regional Commission.
On Wednesday night, about 75 people who were interested in being involved in the plan were introduced to the RERC program that shared an overview of recreation economy opportunities, local success stories and community visioning.
According to Megan McConville, the senior planner for EPR, a Virginia-based firm focused on the integration of transportation, land use and community design, and facilitator for the meeting, the workshop is just the beginning of the process.
Community members will have the opportunity to continue to provide input in the plan with follow-up calls and meetings.
“Today we are going to be mostly working in small groups to develop an action plan that has specific ideas that the community can implement over the next two to three years to help increase outdoor recreation and revitalize the downtown," McConville said.
After sharing case studies of cities that were successful in their revitalization projects, Danna Stroud, from the state's Economic Development Agency, says it’s all about partnerships and collaboration that leads to alignment opportunities.
“It’s community driven, nobody went into that community in Mammoth or Bishop or Quincy or Mariposa, nobody came in from outside and said ‘You need to do this’,” said Stroud. ”It was the community that said 'We want to take on the ownership and responsibility. This is where we live, these are the places that are special to us and we want to do something about it.'”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.