A two-day community workshop focused on strengthening outdoor recreation and revitalizing the downtown area in Guadalupe was held Wednesday and Thursday at City Hall.

Sessions at the workshop discussed ways the city can increase accessibility and participation in outdoor recreation with the aim of stimulating economic development while enhancing the quality of life.

Thursday's meeting included case studies, asset mapping, action brainstorming and planning. A support team of consultants and federal and state partners helped start developing an action plan that has the voices of the Guadalupe community members at the forefront.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

