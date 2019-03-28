The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites teens in the seventh through 12th grades to participate in Career Camp, a two-day interactive and informative job readiness workshop on April 22 and April 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
Teens will learn how to write a resume, develop strong entry level job skills and prepare for a first interview. Additional workshops will include mock job interviews, a career discussion panel and more.
Space is limited.
Register online at www.cityofsantamaria.com/register or at the Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office, at 615 S. McClelland St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.