Two Central Coast conservation and restoration projects have been granted more than $1.26 million by the California Natural Resources Agency from its Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation program.
The two grants were part of more than $12 million in grant funds awarded in coordination with the California Transportation Commission, an agency spokesman said.
Regents of the University of California-Santa Barbara will receive a $491,130 grant for the UCSB Campus Point: Coastal Terrace Restoration project, while the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County was awarded a $775,500 grant for the Miossi Trust Ranch Conservation Easement.
Campus Point and the adjacent Lagoon Island have been the focus of several improvement efforts.
Those have included the restoration of an oak woodland researchers believe once covered most of what is now the UCSB campus, based on an 1871 map, according to the university’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration.
Efforts have also been made to remove non-native Bromus diandrus annual grass and invasive ice plant and to restore the natural coastal sage scrub habitat to the sites, and the grant will further support that work.
The Land Conservancy plans to use its grant funds to purchase a conservation easement on the 130-acre Miossi Trust Ranch, located northeast of San Luis Obispo and west of Highway 101’s Cuesta Grade.
Although the ranch will remain under private ownership and will not be open to the public, the conservation easement will protect its oak woodlands, annual grasslands, coastal sage scrub and riparian corridors feeding into San Luis Obispo Creek, said Cain Silvey, conservation project manager for the Land Conservancy.
That will add another piece to the greenbelt of open space and agricultural lands that surround San Luis Obispo, Silvey said.