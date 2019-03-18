Authorities have identified two Atascadero women as those killed Saturday in an apparent DUI-related collision in Santa Maria.
Around 3 a.m., Madison Elizabeth Coleman, 17, and Monica Gonzalez, 20, were driving in the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street when they were struck by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Javier Artemio Cortes, Sgt. Duane Schneider said.
Cortes was judged to be at fault in the collision and was charged with driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, Schneider said.
Another occupant of the vehicle Coleman and Gonzalez were in sustained critical injuries in the crash. That person's name has yet to be released, according to Schneider.
The crash is the first fatal traffic collision in Santa Maria in 2019.