Two additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed at Santa Maria skilled nursing facility

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Friday confirmed the deaths of two individuals with COVID-19, both over 70 years old, as well as 75 additional cases of the virus in the county.

The two individuals who died resided at a Santa Maria skilled nursing facility experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the county Public Health Department.

The department did not clarify whether the residents were from Country Oaks Care Facility, where 10 have died as a result of the virus.

“Our hearts go out to those mourning loved ones lost to COVID-19. Please wear face coverings, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive and are waiting for test results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive for COVID-19. We all need to protect each other right now,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer.

Of the 32 deaths in the county, 18 have occurred in Santa Maria. At least 16 of the county's deaths are connected to outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities.

The county's total case count is now 3,931, with 90% of cases recovered.

Seventy-five individuals confirmed for the virus are now hospitalized, a drop from yesterday's highest rate yet of 80. Of these 75, a total of 23 are in the ICU, according to county data.

Testing

As wait times for state-offered COVID-19 tests in the county rise to nearly two weeks in some areas, Public Health officials continue to encourage the public not to seek testing unless they truly need it.