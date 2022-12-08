EMS Academy 01

Twenty-four cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services Academy on Thursday. 

After 16 weeks of classroom and field instruction, 24 cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Academy on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The cadets were recognized for completing the Emergency Medical Services Academy 1A during a ceremony at Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

Upon completion of the training, the cadets can provide basic life-saving skills and have passed a national registry test to become emergency medical technicians.

Recommended for you