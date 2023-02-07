103022-smt-news-regina-broomall-005
Regina Broomall with support of her family has been able to improve her life and academic journey through Allan Hancock College.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Hancock College student, volunteer and peer-mentor Regina Broomall will forge ahead toward her December 2024 graduation date after a judge sentenced her Monday to 24 months of probation.

She was charged with one count of conspiracy to sell a firearm without a license and faced the potential of up to 10 months in jail.

“(The sentencing) was emotional for sure, but I’m super excited because I feel like it’s the end and a beginning. I get to finish school. I get to plan my future without the three-month-at-a-time-limit,” Broomall said.

