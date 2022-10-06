In her first year at Hancock College, 39-year-old Regina Broomall earned straight-A status, a spot on the Dean’s List, and admission to Alpha Gamma Sigma, the California community college scholastic honor society.
Now, she could be heading to prison.
“God is a master weaver in your life. He’s going to open and close doors whether you like it or not. He’s going to give you what you need in your life. From negative to positive, he’s given me lessons learned. I needed love in my life, and He’s given me that,” Broomall said.
A long road
An ROP class at Santa Maria High School led Broomall straight into retail merchandising following her graduation in 2000. She advanced from seasonal worker to store manager, got married and transitioned to the grocery industry as a meat cutter.
That marriage, she said, soon devolved into violent bouts of spousal abuse.
“I threw myself into work,” she said.
She managed stores in San Luis Obispo County, grieved a miscarriage, watched her brother and father face minimum sentences of life in prison for their roles in a 2013 kidnapping and murder, and finally escaped her abusive marriage.
“That kind of changed me a little bit, between an abusive marriage and losing family to being incarcerated. There’s a period where I obviously made some really wrong decisions that got me into the predicament I got myself into,” Broomall said.
She struggled as the company she worked for faced bankruptcy, went through the divorce process that left her deeply in debt, and tried to begin anew.
“There was a lot on my plate, so I was doing the best that I could to deal with the problems as they came along,” Broomall said.
She moved back in with her mother in Santa Maria.
“That’s when I strayed off into all these other things,” she said.
A downhill slide
In November 2020, she was among 60 suspects arrested on suspicion of various crimes investigators linked to robberies, murders, drug trafficking, fraud and firearms offenses in Fresno, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Inyo counties.
By late 2020, she was serving time in San Bernardino County Jail on drug charges.
According to court records, Broomall “appeared to be responsible for … online banking, drug transportation and brokering firearms deals.” She was ultimately found guilty of “conspiracy to engage in and engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license (April-June 2020).”
When Broomall was released from county jail on the previous charge, then placed on federal house arrest until her sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 17, she turned to a new chapter in her life.
“Before that, I was never in juv(enile hall) or on probation. I was married, had jobs, wasn’t running amuck, so I’d never done jail time. It was a culture shock for sure, but … you also have to have somewhat of a different mentality in jail/prison because it’s a different world, period,” Broomall said.
While she worked in the jail bakery and bided her time, multiple federal, state and county agencies began a statewide warrants sweep after an ongoing investigation into crimes related to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, outside gangs and individuals suspected of being tied to their transactions.
“That’s when my mom’s house got raided, and she’s crying on the phone, and I’m thinking, ‘I did this to her.’ The one person I love the most is my mom, and to hear that. That changed me right there. It made me realize, ‘What are you doing,’” Broomall recalled.
That was a turning point.
“I feel like God sat me down, opened my eyes, filled my heart and now I have a clear path and clear vision of what I need to do,” she said.
Broomall walked out of jail into the arms of her mother, family friends Griselda Macias and Arturo Raygoza.
A new direction
Raygoza, founder of the Hancock College student club Beyond Incarceration: Greater Education (B.I.G.E.) and now a student at UC Berkeley, aimed her in a new direction.
“He said, ‘You want to go to college.’ I was iffy about it, but I did it anyway because, in reality, I actually do like school,” Broomall said.
Though she didn’t stay connected to the club, she supports its mission to, through action, service and collective presence, break down stereotypes connected to being formerly incarcerated.
Through bi-weekly meetings geared toward peer support, mentoring, connecting to campus resources and breaking stigma, formerly incarcerated students connect to support one another and succeed at Hancock College.
The meetings are open to all AHC students, including those who have experienced incarceration, been impacted by the incarceration of another, and allies.
“Our work with folks who were formerly incarcerated has been really important to us. It’s paying dividends. We’re seeing a lot of students who never would have been able to have a chance to get a regular job or get their degree coming to Hancock and being really good students and being really successful,” said Hancock College President Kevin Walthers.
He said the club helps such students find programs such as the state-funded Rising Scholars, books and resources, tutoring and other student services.
“The language we speak is different than people speak in the general public and certainly than they’re speaking in prison, and I don’t mean formality of English. I’m talking about: how do you ask the right question to get the resources, to get books, support for tutoring? They speak each other’s language. They can study together, help each other be successful,” Walthers said.
He added that the program welcomes students who may have dropped out of high school, and provides an underlying support structure down to helping them study for general education diplomas (GED) before carrying on with their collegiate careers.
“We take everybody. Our culture is built on second and third chances. When someone gets it right, they’re willing to do the work, to be successful, that’s all we want. For the return we get on the investment, it may be the best deal we have in our whole college because these are students who are going to really turn the corner and be in a much better place than they would have been without us,” Walthers said.
A strong foundation
Broomall initially aced an English class where she so impressed her instructor, Chellis Ying Hood, that she was invited to serve as a peer-mentor.
That’s when Broomall pointed out her ankle monitor, and informed Ying Hood that, while she’d be happy to serve, she may not be able to complete the semester commitment as she faced a date with federal prison.
“I hadn’t even noticed the monitor. What I noticed was that she was this awesome, positive student who was improving 100 fold, the most improvement I’ve seen in eight years teaching here. She’s a cheerleader for students like I haven’t seen,” Ying Hood said.
Broomall battled through difficult critical-thinking projects, presented an impressive final thesis and supported her classmates.
“For me, Regina represents the power of community college education. She’s on the Hancock Promise, her education’s been paid for, and she’s killin’ it. This is all about second chances. It makes me really proud to work at Hancock when I see students like Regina,” Ying Hood said.
Initially, Broomall thought she’d aim for a degree in business, but a sociology class fascinated her, and the support and guidance she received from Ying Hood and social sciences professor Alberto Restrepo gave her the confidence to work toward a double major in both sociology and psychology.
Recognition from her instructors, the honors society and a $1,500 scholarship award from the AHC Foundation have boosted her confidence “in doing this education thing.”
“Chellis has been a big supporter. That’s what inspires me,” Broomall said.
Ying Hood worries her shining star may fade, however.
“I think she’s doing such great work here. She has a complicated past. What I worry about is that she might lose momentum going into prison. Life is complicated. I really just hope she can stay in school,” she said.
After fall semester, Broomall said she’ll be on track for one final year of community college before her planned transfer to a California State University campus.
“Knowing I can do it, that’s the biggest hurdle. Doing this greatness, then having to do my time, but I have to be reprimanded for this. I get it. At least I can show I’m not the threat to society like everyone would like to think,” Broomall said.
She said maybe the old Regina would have given up.
“I might have said, ‘Screw it. Why bother,’ you know? That courses through your mind. School’s not easy when you’ve been out of it for 22 years and everyone around you is 18, you have an anklet and tattoos and who knows what people know about you. I had to bring up my confidence and I know I didn’t want my past to be my future, so while I’m out, I’m dedicated to building a solid foundation for myself, and helping anyone else who doesn’t think they can do it,” Broomall said.
Not giving up
To encourage student participation in study sessions, she recently showed up with three pizzas which were ultimately shared not only with her peers, but with others throughout the study center.
“I see these kids who are struggling, young, they think they have all these problems. Then I tell them my story. If I can strive through it and get through it, I feel like they can do it, too. Me getting As and becoming a peer-mentor is rewarding to me because seeing a kid’s lightbulb go off and helping them not drop out of class, that’s the reward now,” Broomall said.
She does worry that her time away may make graduating more difficult. Requirements may change. New credits may be required. There’s no telling how the system may change.
“It’s kind of difficult at times because I think about if I just up and leave and do my time, what am I coming back to? I’m building this foundation, and it’s kind of bittersweet because I’m so far into this and having a brighter future, and I’m hoping this foundation is solid enough for when I come back,” she said.
But the positivity Ying Hood recognized comes naturally, Broomall said, as a family trait, and she plans to hold onto it no matter what comes.
“I’ve got to give it to God because I needed to find that peace in myself and know that everything is going to be fine. A lot of the situations I put myself in also put myself in this jail, in that federal indictment, and I’m not going to say I regret any of it. I don’t know where I’d be without it. All I know is: I know what I want to be right now. I can’t see negativity as much as I used to when I was younger. I already overcame those past tragedies. I now see one more hurdle, and it’s not going to kill me. I’ll be back,” she said.