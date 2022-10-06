In her first year at Hancock College, 39-year-old Regina Broomall earned straight-A status, a spot on the Dean’s List, and admission to Alpha Gamma Sigma, the California community college scholastic honor society.

Now, she could be heading to prison.

“God is a master weaver in your life. He’s going to open and close doors whether you like it or not. He’s going to give you what you need in your life. From negative to positive, he’s given me lessons learned. I needed love in my life, and He’s given me that,” Broomall said.

