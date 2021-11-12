Santa Barbara County community members can donate turkeys to families in need this year through two turkey drive fundraisers organized by Good Samaritan Shelter and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
Good Samaritan Shelter is holding a turkey drive from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 16, with drop-off locations in Santa Maria and Lompoc.
Frozen birds can be dropped off at NewsChannel 12 Studios at 1211 W. McCoy Lane in Santa Maria, or the Lompoc Grocery Outlet at 316 E. Ocean Ave. Monetary donations to provide people food, shelter and comfort will also be accepted online at goodsamaritanshelter.org/donate.
"Last year was exceptionally hard for everyone, especially for the most vulnerable families in our communities. In turn, those difficulties made things slow for Good Samaritan. The need for support has grown, and it is important now more than ever for the people of Santa Barbara County to come together and support each other," Good Samaritan Executive Director Sylvia Barnard said.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is accepting turkey donations through Nov. 24, with the possibility of donations after that date as well. The Foodbank's goal is to collect 3,000 turkeys for those facing hunger this holiday season.
Residents can also buy a turkey dinner by donating toward the Foodbank's virtual food drive rather than dropping off a turkey, with more information at foodbanksbc.org/event/turkey-drive-2021.
Fresh or frozen birds can be dropped off at the following locations and dates:
- Santa Maria Foodbank Warehouse — 490 W. Foster Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday
- Santa Barbara Foodbank Warehouse — 4554 Hollister Ave., 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday
- Santa Maria Nissan/Mazda —1001 E. Battles Road, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17
- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Montecito — 1300 E. Valley Road, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21
- All Saints-By-The-Sea Episcopal Church, Montecito — 83 Eucalyptus Lane, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21