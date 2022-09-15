Tunnell School fourth grade teacher David DuBransky was given Santa Maria-Bonita School District's first Key to the District Award at Wednesday night's school board meeting.
DuBranksy was selected for the honor by Board President Ricky Lara.
Lara said he chose DuBransky for the award due to the positive impact DuBransky has on students, even students not in his classroom. Lara shared that his son became a high school teacher because of the influence of DuBransky.
DuBransky "is an extraordinary man because he makes a connection with every kid and every parent," Lara said, later adding, "He is a person of knowledge, kindness and perseverance."
After receiving the award, DuBransky said that despite occasional ups and downs, his teaching career has never felt like a struggle.
"I love what I do; I definitely wouldn't do anything else," he told the crowd of teachers, staff members and families at the board meeting. "I do my best to make each kid's day as great as I can ... in the end, I'm working for the kids and their parents."
DuBransky began working in Santa Maria-Bonita at the start of the 2000-01 school year as a kindergarten teacher at Ontiveros School. He then taught fourth grade at Rice School. In 2004, he moved to Tunnell School, where he has taught fourth grade ever since. Many local students know DuBransky through his work with the Flag Football League, the SMBSD elementary track meet and his volunteer work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast.
DuBransky is an SMBSD alumni. He attended Adam Elementary and El Camino Junior High. He is a graduate of Santa Maria High School and Allan Hancock College. He received his degree in social sciences and teaching credential from Chapman University and his Masters Degree in administration through Cal Lutheran.
DuBransky is a skilled photographer, frequently taking pictures at youth sporting events, community events, working as a freelance photographer for the Santa Maria Times, and even high school senior photos. He is also a magician and entertains children at parties, fundraisers and school functions.
He volunteers his time and talent for many causes, all of which support students and schools. Lara noted that DuBransky's volunteer work with children was another reason for selecting him to receive the inaugural award.
"David is the kind of teacher who develops lasting relationships with students, families and coworkers," said Lara. "His goal is always to make the biggest and best difference he can for the most children he can reach."
Each SMBSD board member will have an opportunity to select a staff member, volunteer, student family member, supporter or community partner who has had a remarkable influence on the schools and students of the district. The Key to the District is reserved for a member of the SMBSD family that a board member believes has made a positive impact on the lives of students. It is the highest recognition by the SMBSD board of education.
The Key to the District award was instituted by new SMBSD superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie.
"The Key to the District is an important way to share our appreciation for individuals who go above and beyond to make our district better and share their excellence with our community," noted McDuffie.