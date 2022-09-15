Tunnell School fourth grade teacher David DuBransky was given Santa Maria-Bonita School District's first Key to the District Award at Wednesday night's school board meeting.

DuBranksy was selected for the honor by Board President Ricky Lara.

Lara said he chose DuBransky for the award due to the positive impact DuBransky has on students, even students not in his classroom. Lara shared that his son became a high school teacher because of the influence of DuBransky.

