The storm that coasted through Santa Barbara County on Tuesday dropped less than 2 inches of rain in most areas, even in mountain areas where forecasters predicted 2 to 4 inches could fall, and less than 1 inch in several locations.

But after a short break Wednesday and an even shorter one Friday afternoon, more rain is on the way, leading up to a mostly sunny New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office for Los Angeles.

Meteorologists had predicted Tuesday's storm would drop 1 to 2 inches of rain across Santa Barbara County's lowlands and from 2 to 4 inches in mountains and foothills.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

