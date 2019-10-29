Daily 3
Midday: 7-0-0
Evening: 2-5-7
Daily 4
7-1-6-1
Daily Derby
1st: 04 Big Ben
2nd: 05 California Classic
3rd: 02 Lucky Star
Race time: 1:48.15
Estimated jackpot: $429,000
Fantasy 5
09-19-23-29-33
Estimated jackpot: $272,000
Mega Millions
04-09-17-27-39
Mega Ball: 22
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
Powerball (Saturday)
03-20-48-54-59
Powerball: 04
Estimated jackpot: $130 million
SuperLotto Plus
08-11-16-19-23
Mega Ball: 08
Estimated jackpot: $23 million