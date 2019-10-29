{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 7-0-0

Evening: 2-5-7

Daily 4

7-1-6-1

Daily Derby

1st: 04 Big Ben

2nd: 05 California Classic

3rd: 02 Lucky Star

Race time: 1:48.15

Estimated jackpot: $429,000

Fantasy 5

09-19-23-29-33

Estimated jackpot: $272,000

Mega Millions

04-09-17-27-39

Mega Ball: 22

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball (Saturday)

03-20-48-54-59

Powerball: 04

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

SuperLotto Plus

08-11-16-19-23

Mega Ball: 08

Estimated jackpot: $23 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0