LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 5-5-3. Evening: 0-5-5

Daily 4

8-5-0-5

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:42.87. Estimated jackpot: $303,000.

Fantasy 5

10-22-25-31-35. Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Mega Millions

20-34-39-43-57, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball (Saturday)

09-13-42-48-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $66 million

SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)

06-09-18-33-38, Mega Ball: 14. Estimated jackpot: $52 million

