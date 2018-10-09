Try 1 month for 99¢

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 1-0-5. Evening: 7-1-1

Daily 4

2-5-9-8

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:40.31. Estimated jackpot: $173,000.

Fantasy 5

03-16-18-24-30. Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Mega Millions

20-22-39-54-60, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $470 million

Powerball (Saturday)

01-22-27-53-67, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3. Estimated jackpot: $282 million

SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)

03-14-15-16-26, Mega Ball: 4. Estimated jackpot: $12 million

