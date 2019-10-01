Daily 3
Midday: 0-8-2
Evening: 9-4-4
Daily 4
8-1-7-7
Daily Derby
1st: 11 MONEY BAGS
2nd: 07 EUREKA
3rd: 04 BIG BEN
Race time: 1:48.32
Estimated jackpot: $178,000
Fantasy 5
10-14-17-23-33
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Estimated jackpot: $289,000
Mega Millions
10-17-39-42-59
Mega Ball: 03
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball (Saturday's draw)
15-23-34-51-55
Powerball: 04
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
SuperLotto Plus (Saturday's draw)
05-13-33-38-39
Mega Ball: 16
Estimated jackpot: $14 million