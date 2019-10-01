{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 0-8-2

Evening: 9-4-4

Daily 4

8-1-7-7

Daily Derby

1st: 11 MONEY BAGS 

2nd: 07 EUREKA

3rd: 04 BIG BEN

Race time: 1:48.32

Estimated jackpot: $178,000

Fantasy 5

10-14-17-23-33

Estimated jackpot: $289,000

Mega Millions

10-17-39-42-59

Mega Ball: 03

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball (Saturday's draw)

15-23-34-51-55

Powerball: 04

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

SuperLotto Plus (Saturday's draw)

05-13-33-38-39

Mega Ball: 16

Estimated jackpot: $14 million

