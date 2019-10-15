Daily 3
Midday: 0-4-5
Evening: 6-0-7
Daily 4
7-4-1-5
Daily Derby
1st: 11 Money Bags
2nd: 12 Lucky Charms
3rd: 01 Gold Rush
Race time: 1:40.89
Estimated jackpot: $281,000
Fantasy 5
06-10-19-23-38
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
Mega Millions
04-12-14-35-70
Mega Ball: 02
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
Powerball (Saturday)
12-29-34-53-65
Powerball: 23
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)
02-08-11-26-33
Mega Ball: 14
Estimated jackpot: $19 million