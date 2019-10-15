{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 0-4-5

Evening: 6-0-7

Daily 4

7-4-1-5

Daily Derby

1st: 11 Money Bags

2nd: 12 Lucky Charms

3rd: 01 Gold Rush

Race time: 1:40.89

Estimated jackpot: $281,000

Fantasy 5

06-10-19-23-38

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

Mega Millions

04-12-14-35-70

Mega Ball: 02

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

Powerball (Saturday)

12-29-34-53-65

Powerball: 23

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)

02-08-11-26-33

Mega Ball: 14

Estimated jackpot: $19 million

