Tuesday last day to file as write-in candidate in March 3 primary

Citizens who want to run for a federal, state or county office in the March 3 Primary Election but missed the candidate filing deadline only have until Tuesday to file as write-in candidates.
Under California election laws, write-in candidates are not allowed in the General Election unless one of the two top vote-getters in the primary is a write-in candidate, who would then move on to the November ballot.
To qualify as a write-in candidate for U.S. Congress, state Senate or state Assembly, a citizen must file a statement of candidacy with the County Elections Office that includes the individual’s full name and complete residence address.
The statement also must include a declaration that the citizen is a write-in candidate, which office the candidate is seeking, the date of the election and a 10-year history of political party preference.
In addition, the candidate must submit nomination papers with at least 40 but no more than 60 registered voters from within the district or other political subdivision for the office being sought.
No filing fee is charged for write-in candidates.
Declaration of write-in candidacy and nomination papers are available at the County Elections Offices at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria and 401 E. Cypress St., Room 102, in Lompoc.
For more information, call the County Elections Office toll-free at 800-722-8683.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.