Truth or not: Supersundowner wind of 1859 reportedly heated Santa Barbara to 133 degrees

From the Series: Wildfire County - Planning for the next big blaze series
Sundowners — the equivalent of Southern California’s Santa Ana winds — blow over the ridgetops and through the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains to flow downslope onto the coastal plains around Santa Barbara.

The bane of firefighters, they heat the air by compression as they push it downward against the land below, squeezing out its moisture and helping wildfires ignite and spread.

Earning their name because they frequently appear in late afternoon and early evening, mild Sundowner winds can result in slight increases in temperature. But a few times a year, stronger Sundowners can bring sharp spikes in temperature, extremely low relative humidity and gale-force winds that force-feed wildfires.

Half a dozen times a century, Supersundowners blast superheated air across the coastal plains at higher than gale-force speeds.

Perhaps the most powerful Sundowner, dubbed a “poison wind,” was reported June 17, 1859, by the Coastal Pilot of California.

According to the report, the morning air temperature of 75 to 80 degrees rose steadily until about 1 p.m., when a series of superheated waves of wind blasted the Santa Barbara area.

By 2 p.m., the air temperature reached 133 degrees and hovered there for three hours, killing small animals, destroying fruit, ruining gardens and heavily damaging trees before eventually falling to 122 around 5 p.m., the newspaper reported.

According to the Coastal Pilot, a fisherman who had been on an open boat in the channel returned with his arms severely blistered.

Around 7 p.m., the temperature finally fell to 77 degrees, the report said.

County littered with areas at high risk for wildfire

Fire officials attribute Santa Barbara County’s high risk, in part, to its location in the wildfire “Goldilocks zone." The county sits far enough north to get good winter rainfall, but it’s far enough south to feel the Southern California summer heat that cooks fuels tinder-dry.

