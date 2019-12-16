A 20-year-old was arrested Monday in Santa Maria for allegedly being under the influence when he crashed his truck into a parked SUV, pushing the vehicle into a neighboring home.
Just before 1:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lopez was driving eastbound in the 1000 block of West Kingston Drive when he hit a parked SUV, said Sgt. Nate Totorica.
The impact of the collision caused the SUV to crash into a neighboring home, damaging the garage door.
Lopez was the only one involved in the crash that did not result in any injuries, according to Totorica.
The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.