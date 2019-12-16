{{featured_button_text}}
A neighbor takes a picture of an SUV that was struck by a truck, right, and pushed into a garage at 1002 W. Kingston Drive in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon.

A 20-year-old was arrested Monday in Santa Maria for allegedly being under the influence when he crashed his truck into a parked SUV, pushing the vehicle into a neighboring home.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lopez was driving eastbound in the 1000 block of West Kingston Drive when he hit a parked SUV, said Sgt. Nate Totorica.

The impact of the collision caused the SUV to crash into a neighboring home, damaging the garage door. 

Lopez was the only one involved in the crash that did not result in any injuries, according to Totorica.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. 

A Santa Maria Police officer looks at an SUV that was struck by a truck and pushed into a garage at 1002 W. Kingston Drive in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon.
A truck, right, struck a parked SUV and pushed it into a garage at 1002 W. Kingston Drive in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon.

