Three people were killed and a 2-acre brush fire was sparked after three cars collided on Highway 154 near the Cold Spring Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 4:45 p.m., a black Chevrolet Camaro crossed the double yellow line and hit a Toyota Prius, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
An SUV then hit the wreckage, resulting in both the Prius and the SUV catching fire, setting nearby hillside vegetation ablaze.
Eliason said three people in the Prius died in the collision, and the Camaro driver was trapped inside it on the bridge.
The driver was extricated with life-threatening injuries, then transported by AMR ambulance to a waiting CalSTAR helicopter for a flight to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he said.
Fire crews from Los Padres National Forest attacked the blaze, with Santa Barbara County Fire responding with a brush crew, and the highway was shut down in both directions, Eliason said.
As of 5:50 p.m., traffic remained stopped in both directions.