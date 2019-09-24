A high-pressure system that brought triple-digit temperatures to Santa Maria will begin weakening Wednesday, leading to milder weather in the later part of the week.
Assisted by dry offshore winds, the system resulted in high temperatures of 100 in Santa Maria and the Santa Ynez Valley and nearly 90 in the Lompoc Valley.
The 100 degrees in Santa Maria seen Wednesday afternoon was just slightly shy of the 103-degree record for the day set in 1978 and over 20 degrees higher than the 76-degree normal temperature, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
“We are expecting some pretty notable cooling on Wednesday,” she said. “Instead of 100, it’ll drop down to the mid-80s. Then for the rest of the week it should be in the 70s as winds from the shore cool things down a bit.”
The high temperatures on Tuesday led to a heat advisory from the National Weather Service for northern Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo County.
The advisory was in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and included the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Solvang, Vandenberg Air Force Base, San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay and Cambria.
The offshore winds — which result in low humidity and gusts of warm, dry air — also created an elevated wildfire risk along the Central Coast, just days after a 220-acre blaze broke out near Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. meteorologist John Lindsey said the utility’s fire index ratings on Tuesday were at high to very high levels along the coastline, coastal, inland valleys and far inland areas.
On Wednesday, the utility's fire index ratings will rise to extremely high for the far inland areas.
As the onshore winds strengthen and the high-pressure system weakens, temperatures in Santa Maria are forecast to fall to 83 on Wednesday, 79 on Thursday, 72 on Friday and 68 on Saturday. Lows will be in the mid-50s.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, high temperatures will drop to 95 on Wednesday, 84 on Thursday, 78 on Friday and 75 on Saturday. Lows will hover between 56 and 53 degrees.