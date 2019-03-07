The Marietta Police Department in Georgia shared this video on their Facebook page showing one of their officers proudly mounted on the Trikke Defender. The Trikke Defender and all of the styles of Trikkes are built in Buellton.
Trikke manufactures three-point cambering or "carving" vehicles for fun, fitness, transportation, and now, even police and security forces.
In 2014 they were manufacturing about 100 of the body-propelled and electric vehicles a month at their 5,000 square foot Buellton design and assembly facility on Industrial Way, with additional office space on Avenue of Flags.
"Eighty percent of everything that goes into these vehicles, from design and development to assembly and shipping, happens right here," said founder Gildo Beleski.
Case in point is Trikke's 'Defender' model. "This baby was born right here. It is the newest, most exciting thing we've ever worked on," said CEO John Simpson, showing off the Defender prototype for the first time to someone from outside the company. "A cop will look at this and say, 'yes I want that, that's bad a**'," he laughed.
The Defender is Trikke's highest-end entry into the niche police/security market. The majority of their vehicles, whether body-propelled or electric, are sold to outdoor enthusiasts through retailers, including Target.com for their entry level manual model, and via their website.
The business has been in Buellton since 2005 and the partners have said they can't imagine being anywhere else. "We're so far, so good, in finding great workers here," said Simpson.