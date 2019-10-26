Dozens of children and adults — many of them in costume — took to the sidewalks of downtown Lompoc on Saturday afternoon for some early Halloween revelry during a new-look Old Town Trick or Treat.
The seventh annual event was headquartered for the first time at Solvang Brewing Co.'s Hoptions Taproom, which coordinated the event this year after it was dropped by the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce.
Attendees were able to browse several booths representing various businesses at the restaurant, as well as pick up candy and other treats from participating establishments throughout the Old Town area.
Brandi Carr, the general manager of Solvang Brewing Co., said she was happy to step in and organize the event this year after the Lompoc Chamber announced that it would not be able to do so due to a lack of funds.
"I have taken my children trick-or-treating in Old Town [in past years] and thought that it was an amazing community event," Carr said. "I was so upset when I found out that it had been canceled that I decided to ask the [businesses] in Old Town if they still wanted to do trick-or-treating for the kids.
"I was met with overwhelming support, and so I pushed on," she said.
Ultimately, more than 25 businesses participated in the event.
Families from throughout the Lompoc Valley took part in the festivities, which have become an annual tradition each Saturday prior to Halloween.
Carr said she was encouraged that so many businesses agreed to participate and said she'd be willing to help ensure the event continues into 2020.
"From what I know, the chamber would love to get the funding back and be able to pick it back up next year," she said. "But if not, then yes, we would love to continue this tradition next year."