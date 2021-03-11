Motorists can expect delays on Highway 246 from Freear Drive to Thumbelina Drive near Buellton beginning Monday, March 15.
Weather permitting, a one-week tree trimming project will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, causing some road delays, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about the roadwork being performed by Buellton's Caltrans maintenance team.
Agency officials remind motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5