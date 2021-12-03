Santa Maria officials were joined by Santa Claus, a local choir, festively decorated horses and a crowd of community members at City Hall on Friday night for the ceremonial lighting of the 24-foot Christmas tree.
The annual celebration is organized as a holiday treat for the Elks Golden Circle of Champions, made up of local children living with cancer and their family members.
Standing together in front of the tree, the children and their families counted down from 10 as Santa Claus flipped the switch, bringing the colorful tree and its star to life and igniting cheers from the crowd.
Each of the champions' families were also given free entry to the Christmas in the Country holiday lights event taking place at the Elks rodeo grounds.
"Golden Circle of Champions is a great, Santa Maria-grown event," said Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada. "Thank you for coming out and making this a very special Christmas tree lighting."
Friday night's gathering was a happy change from last year's tree lighting, which was held virtually out of concern for potential COVID-19 spread.
Following the tree lighting, members of the Golden Circle of Champions had the chance to enjoy refreshments and holiday crafts as well as photos with Santa while the Coastal Voices Choir sang holiday carols.
The event was hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department as well as People for Leisure and Youth, Inc.
The department is also continuing to gather nominations for the city's 25th annual Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights Contest until 5 p.m. Monday.
Residents can nominate impressively decorated homes by sending the address and contact information (if available) for the home as well as a photo of their display.