The annual Treasures Sale organized by the Rancho de Guadalupe Historical Society will return on March 19 with an eclectic array of items.
Residents and collectors can attend the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veteran's Hall, located at 1025 Guadalupe St.
The event, which acts as an annual fundraiser for the historical society, is being held for the first time in three years after being prevented by COVID-19 restrictions.
In that time, the inventory has grown to include antiques, jewelry, purses, old tools, books, a five and dime with items for kids, and household, retro, international and seasonal goods.
Cash will be accepted as well as checks along with proper identification. No purchases with debit or credit cards will be allowed.