After most Republicans vociferously condemned the FBI's raid on Donald Trump's Florida estate, Fox News host Steve Doocy plaintively asked his guest, GOP Congressman Steve Scalise: "What ever happened to the Republican Party backing the blue?"

When Scalise protested that "rogue" elements of the FBI were responsible for the operation, Doocy shot back: "Steve, who went rogue? Who went rogue? They were following a search warrant."

For the last half-century or more, Republicans have been very shrewd, and successful, at embracing the concept of "law and order." Their candidates have campaigned relentlessly in front of supporters arrayed in any kind of uniform: police and firefighters, hard hats and Green Berets, EMTs and ER nurses. Meanwhile, they branded the Democrats as the party of disorder -- of long-haired, pot-smoking, free-loving, flag-burning "counter-culture McGovernicks," as Newt Gingrich put it long ago.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

