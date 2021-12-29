All Santa Maria city administrative offices will be closed Friday for the New Year’s Day holiday, but trash, green waste and organics collection services will not be affected, a city spokesman said.
Collection trucks will run as usual Friday, but the Santa Maria Regional Landfill at 2065 E. Main St. will be closed Saturday, reopening at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Discarded Christmas trees will be collected on residential solid waste collection routes at no charge during the week of Jan. 10 through 14, but residents will be charged for trees picked up after Jan. 14, the spokesman said.
Christmas trees must be placed on the curb at least 3 feet from collection containers on scheduled collection days and must be free of all stands, tinsel and ornaments.
Flocked and artificial trees will not be picked up.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.