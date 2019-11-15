The Lompoc Pride Alliance and the Santa Maria-based House of Pride & Equality will hold a candlelight remembrance Wednesday, Nov. 20, to honor people who have lost their lives in acts of anti-transgender and nonbinary violence this year.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of H Street and Ocean Avenue in Lompoc, where there will be an altar with flowers and pictures of those whose lives were taken.
Names of those victims will be read, and some speakers will share thoughts about the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, which has been held nationally since 1999, and what it means to them.
Battery-operated candles will be handed out, and attendees are asked to not bring traditional candles.
“Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence,” said Gwendolyn Ann Smith, who founded the Transgender Day of Remembrance campaign.
You have free articles remaining.
“I am no stranger to the need to fight for our rights, and the right to simply exist is first and foremost. … It is vitally important that those we lose are remembered, and that we continue to fight for justice.”
The Lompoc Pride Alliance, which was formed this year with a mission to help make Lompoc a safer and more welcoming city for the LGBTQ+ community, will have a new meeting schedule for 2020.
Beginning in January, the organization will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the offices of the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club, 104 South H St. All are welcome to attend.
The House of Pride & Equality, a grass-roots organization formed in 2016, hosts its HOPE Wednesday gatherings at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
For more information on the organization, including how to attend its meetings, visit www.houseofprideandequality.org or call 805-316-1356.