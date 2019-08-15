Update - 4:30 p.m. - According to Mike Eliason of the Santa Barbara Fire Department, the fire has been put out and traffic is flowing without restriction in the area.
Update - 2:50 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, traffic in the No. 2 lanes in both directions on Highway 101 has begun moving after smoke from a brush fire forced traffic to stop.
A fire in the center divider of Highway 101 near Los Alamos has forced traffic in the area to stop.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews are on their way to the scene.
One southbound lane has stopped because of smoke, and the northbound lanes have stopped to allow crews to fight the fire.
The CHP Traffic Incident Information Page is reporting that there has been a traffic break set at the Cat Canyon Road exit.
We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.